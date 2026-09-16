Watts Community Leader Sheila Lewis Joins Los Angeles Harbor Commission

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council Sept. 16 confirmed the appointment of Sheila Lewis to the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners, the five-member panel that oversees Port of Los Angeles operations.

Appointed by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Lewis is a respected executive and community leader who currently serves as general manager of Family & Reentry Services for the Watts Labor Community Action Committee or WLCAC.

The City Council also confirmed Harbor Commissioner I. Lee Williams to another term on the Board. Williams, a San Pedro resident and longtime Harbor Area civic leader, has served as a Harbor Commissioner since 2023.

With Lewis’ appointment, three members of the Harbor Commission appointed by Mayor Bass — Lewis, Williams and Vice President Yolanda De La Torre — are residents of Los Angeles’ 15th Council District, home to the Port of Los Angeles.

“Sheila’s deep commitment to public service, combined with her breadth of experience and proven leadership, exemplifies the very best qualities of a public servant,” said Mayor Bass. “She has spent decades dedicated to serving the Watts community. I am confident that she will be a tremendous asset to the Harbor Commission and to its important work on behalf of our city and local port communities.”

Lewis brings more than 30 years of experience in government, public administration and non-profit management to the Harbor Commission.

At WLCAC, Lewis provides executive leadership and is responsible for strategic planning, fiscal oversight, contract compliance and community partnerships. She directs a portfolio of more than $12 million in publicly funded initiatives and oversees a broad range of family, reentry and community-based programs. During her more than 20 years with the organization, Lewis has led program development and expansion, managed fiscal and contractual performance, supervised staff and cultivated partnerships designed to strengthen services and opportunities for individuals and families throughout Los Angeles.

Prior to joining WLCAC, Lewis served as field deputy to Pasadena District 1 Councilmember Joyce Streator, where her work included constituent and community affairs and matters involving major regional assets, including the Rose Bowl and the Burbank-Glendale Airport. She later served as a consultant with Parsons Commercial Technology Group on the Los Angeles Unified School District’s school bond program, providing project oversight and management. Her public service experience also includes serving as program director in the administration of Seattle Mayor Norman B. Rice and as an appointed member of Pasadena’s CD5 Neighborhood Commission.

Lewis is pursuing a doctorate in organizational change and leadership at the University of Southern California. She earned a degree in business administration and an MBA from Capella University.

Lewis fills the seat vacated by former U.S. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, who stepped down from the Board in July.

Last week, the Harbor Commission unanimously elected civic and business leader Beatrice Hsu as president and Wilmington community leader Yolanda De La Torre as vice president. Both will serve one-year terms in their leadership positions. The five-member commission also includes Commissioner Edward R. Renwick and Williams.

The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners oversees the management and operation of the Port of Los Angeles. Its five members serve on a volunteer basis and are appointed by the Mayor of Los Angeles and confirmed by the Los Angeles City Council.