House Issues Major Environmental Setback For California While Judge Sides with LA Limiting Warrantless ICE Searches

Hahn Condemns House Vote to Block California’s Ship Pollution Rules

SAN PEDRO — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is condemning a vote by the House of Representatives, in the late evening Sept. 15, to block California’s regulations on air pollution from ships docked at ports.

The rules require ships to turn off diesel engines and plug into shore power while docked or use pollution capture technology to trap exhaust. Hahn has fought for these clean air reforms since her early days on the Los Angeles City Council.

Hahn released the following statement:

“Congressional Republicans are trying to rollback decades of efforts we have made here in Los Angeles to protect our port communities from the pollution that ships spew when they are docked. These Members of Congress do not breathe the air we do in San Pedro, Wilmington, and Long Beach. Their children do not have asthma from this dirty air. Their family members do not have cancer because of diesel fumes from container ships. I urge our US Senators to block this harmful bill.”

Mayor Bass Issues Statement on Federal Judge Siding with Los Angeles to Severely Limit Warrantless Arrests by Federal Immigration Agents

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass Sept. 16 issued the following statement in response to a ruling by U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong limiting when federal immigration agents can make warrantless arrests in Southern California:



“Los Angeles has been tested by this administration time and time again, and we have stood strong. A federal judge has once again sided with Los Angeles and taken action to severely limit when federal immigration agents can make warrantless arrests in Southern California.

“For more than a year, families across our city have lived with the fear that a trip to work, a walk down the street, or a goodbye in the morning could end with a loved one being taken away.

“Today’s ruling is an important protection against the warrantless arrests that have racially targeted Angelenos and terrorized communities. I want to thank the Los Angeles Worker Center Network, the United Farm Workers, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, and the brave Angelenos who originally filed this lawsuit, which the City of Los Angeles joined, leading a coalition of more than 20 local governments across Southern California.

“The Constitution applies in Los Angeles, just as it does everywhere in America. We will always stand with our immigrant communities and defend their rights.”