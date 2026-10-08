Los Angeles Briefs: County Unveils Digital Equity Roadmap and Restores 988’s LGBTQ+ Youth Support Line

First-Ever Digital Equity Roadmap Released

LOS ANGELES — The County of Los Angeles announced the release of its first-ever Digital Equity Roadmap, a major milestone in the county’s commitment to addressing the digital divide for residents without internet access, computers, digital skills, AI literacy, or digital support. The County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to launch roadmap’s co-creation process in October 2025. The roadmap is a comprehensive three-year action plan, co-created with participating regional organizations and residents, to connect the Los Angeles County community to digital inclusion resources and services.

To lead this countywide effort, the Internal Services Department or ISD convened a multi-sector stakeholder team comprising more than 80 regional organizations and partnered with six inaugural digital equity community ambassadors. Guided by the collective impact model, the roadmap draws on best practices, subject-matter expertise, community strengths, and the lived experiences of residents affected by digital inequities. It incorporates more than 8,100 responses to the countywide digital needs community survey and participation from more than 600 residents through regional digital equity community conversations.

Details: IBCC@isd.lacounty.gov.

Hahn Celebrates Restoration of 988’s LGBTQ+ Youth Support Line

Supervisor Hahn announces efforts to reinstate 988’s Press 3 Option in December 2025

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn in October applauded the restoration of the specialized LGBTQ+ youth support line through the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The “Press 3” option was abruptly eliminated last July and Hahn had championed efforts to reinstate it both locally and nationally. This week, after Congress passed legislation to restore funding for the Press 3 option and require it to be reinstated, Press 3 was brought back online. Hahn released the following statement:

“We are breathing a sigh of relief today because 988’s Press 3 option has been restored. It is a lifeline for LGBTQ young people in the darkest chapter of their lives, and it should never have been cut in the first place. LGBTQ+ young people are more likely to consider suicide, not because of who they are, but because of the hostility and isolation they too often experience. When they reach out for help, the right support needs to be there. I am grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to get it restored.”

Read more about Hahn’s past efforts to reinstate 988’s Press 3 option