SA Recycling Demolition Draft Initial Study Released, Public Comment

The Port of Long Beach released a draft Initial Study Oct. 1 on a proposal by SA Recycling LLC to demolish its marine terminal facility on Pier T in the port.

The Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration or IS/MND concludes that the project would not have any significant or unmitigable environmental impacts. The draft study finds that potential impacts to biological, cultural and tribal cultural resources would be mitigated to less-than-significant levels. No other significant impacts are identified. The draft IS/MND is available at www.polb.com/ceqa.

As required by its lease with the Port, SA Recycling would restore the premises of the 19-acre site at 482 Pier T Ave., Long Beach, to its pre-lease condition as part of vacating the facility.

The public comment period runs through 4 p.m., Oct. 30. Comments may be submitted to Renee Moilanen, Director of Environmental Planning, Port of Long Beach, 415 W. Ocean Blvd., 7th Floor, Long Beach, CA 90802, or to SARDemo@polb.com.