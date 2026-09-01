Senators Announce $150M for LA Metro Vermont BRT Project

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff (both D-Calif.) Sept. 1 applauded the U.S. Department of Transportation’s or DOT announcement that it is providing nearly $150 million in federal funds for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Vermont Transit Corridor Bus Rapid Transit or BRT project. The federal funding was provided by the Federal Transit Administration or FTA and is the maximum amount permitted under the Capital Investment Grant’s small starts program.

The Vermont Avenue BRT project will include 12.4 miles of all-day dedicated side-running bus lanes. The project will also provide 26 enhanced bus stations along the route with upgraded lighting to improve public safety, as well as installing safety-focused crosswalks. The Vermont Avenue BRT project is a key component of LA Metro’s transportation plan for the 2028 Olympics and is expected to significantly reduce travel time on major transit corridors across Metro’s service area during the games.