Random Happening: Port of Los Angeles Hosts 12th Annual Lunar New Year Festival Feb 21

The Port of Los Angeles is hosting its 12th Annual Lunar New Year Festival, Feb. 21, at CRAFTED at the Port of Los Angeles on the LA Waterfront in San Pedro. The family-friendly event will feature an array of artistic performances and cultural demonstrations including – weather permitting – an inaugural drone show and firecracker finale.

“This festival provides the Port an opportunity to honor the people and cultures of Asia as well as our friends and colleagues around the world,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “We’re pleased to play a part in this joyful time of tradition, family and renewal.”

The Lunar New Year in 2026 begins the “Year of the Fire Horse,” a symbol of adventure, vitality, and momentum. The Chinese zodiac follows a 12-year cycle of rotating animals and elements with this year characterized by bold transformation as the Year of the Horse aligns with the element of fire.

Children and adults alike will enjoy getting up close to the animals of the Chinese zodiac including roosters, goats, pigs and a pony in the petting zoo, while Asian-style culinary delights will be available for purchase in the CRAFTED courtyard.

Time: 3 to 7 p.m., Feb. 21

Cost: Free

Venue: Crafted, 112 E 22nd St, San Pedro

