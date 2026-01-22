Valentines Random Happenings:

Celebrate & Dance on Valentine’s Day at the Long Beach Symphony Pops

This Valentine’s Day, Long Beach Symphony invites couples, friends, and music lovers to enjoy an exuberant evening of romance and rhythm at Endless Love – A Valentine’s Concert! on Feb. 14, at the Long Beach Arena. It’s the perfect soundtrack for a night out, blending lush symphonic music and a social experience designed for couples and friends alike.

This holiday experience offers a festive night out at an accessible price. The evening features live music and dancing, along with a relaxed, bring-your-own dining experience option. Guests are welcome to bring their own food, beverages, and table décor, or pre-order from a curated list of preferred local restaurants that will deliver straight to their tables. They can even sponsor a song to be dedicated to a special someone (see event webpage for more information).

Under the dynamic baton of Conductor Herb Smith, Grammy-caliber vocalists Chester Gregory and Shayna Steele will lead audiences through a dazzling repertoire of timeless love songs. Dance to beloved classics such as Could It Be I’m Falling in Love, What’s Love Got to Do with It, Stand By Me, At Last, Unforgettable, The Best, and more—performed with full symphonic richness.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Everyone will be embraced by the spirit of the evening. Dancing shoes are highly recommended as the symphony transforms the evening into a lively celebration of love and music.

Presented as part of Long Beach Symphony’s vibrant Pops Series, Endless Love offers a unique blend of a live orchestral performance, immersive social experience, and spirit—perfect for date night or a joyous night out with friends. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, and season subscriptions for three or more concerts start at $66.

Time: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 14

Cost: Tickets start at $39

Details: 562-436-3203 ext. 1; LongBeachSymphony.org

Venue: Long Beach Arena, 300 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach

Benise Ignites

Make this Valentine’s Day a sizzler to remember.

Armed with his Spanish guitar and a stage full of musicians and elaborately choreographed dancers, Emmy winner Benise brings 25 Years of Passion to the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts this Valentines Day, Feb. 14. The romantic showcase of Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, and exotic drumming will enchant you and your companion.

“The Prince of Spanish Guitar” is celebrated for his virtuoso Flamenco Nouveau style,Since age 11, Roni Benise taught himself to play the guitar and mastered a variety of different styles that eventually meshed to become his own unique technique. When he was rejected by all the Los Angeles clubs, Benise started busking on the streets, quickly winning the admiration of native Angelenos and tourists from around the world who called him the “Pied Piper” of the Spanish guitar.

Benise composed original works that were embraced widely for their edgy, exotic, and sensual personality. From the street shows, his crowd-pleasing performances took on a life of their own, showcasing a colorful assembly of dancers, cirque performers, percussionists, and African tribal drummers. Benise added stage theatrics and eye-catching lighting to complement the music and mood, dazzling audiences whose word-of-mouth quickly led to sold-out concerts worldwide and the Emmy-winning PBS special Nights of Fire!

Make the evening even more sensational with exclusive VIP packages offering special perks.

Time: at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $48 and up

Details: cerritoscenter.com.

Venue: Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos

