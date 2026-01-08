ALERT: Town Hall Meeting

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces three community open houses in January and February focused on the initiation of construction activities for the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project. Two of the events will be in person, in the communities of Wilmington and San Pedro, while a third will be held virtually.

Attendees will receive a presentation from Caltrans personnel detailing the project’s status and preliminary construction work scheduled to occur throughout 2026. A question-and-answer period will be included at each event, and recordings of the meetings will be shared online subsequently.

The meetings will be held on the following dates and locations:

Thursday, Jan. 22 at 6 to 8 p.m.

Wilmington Recreation Center, 325 North Neptune Avenue, Wilmington, CA 90744

Monday, Feb. 2 at 6 to 8 p.m.

Virtual meeting.

Monday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

San Pedro Regional Branch Library, 931 South Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

These meetings support Caltrans’ public outreach for the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project. A critical infrastructure project totaling more than $700 million, the deck replacement will require partial and full closures of the bridge over the next two years. More information is available at the project website.

