Notice of Public Meeting on Human Rights and Decarceration

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission or COC is hosting the second of its special three-part virtual conference series.

Human Rights and Decarceration in Los Angeles County: The Power of Community Driven Oversight presents an opportunity to explore the future of decarceration and correctional facilities in Los Angeles County through the lens of human rights, community engagement, and civilian oversight.

Panelists will discuss jail conditions, correctional healthcare, pathways in and out of the justice system, and evolving county strategies for custody and mental health care. The conference will examine how county agencies, oversight bodies, and communities can strengthen collaboration, expand alternatives to incarceration, and improve conditions for those who remain in custody.

Time: 5:30 to 7:15 p.m.. Oct, 29

Details: Register at: bit.ly/cocanniversary2

COC Chair Hans Johnson will serve as moderator.

PANELISTS

Hugo Macias is the Assistant Sheriff for Custody Operations at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, responsible for the operation of eight jail facilities with an overall Division inmate population of approximately 13,000.

Wilford Pinkney Jr. is the Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Jail Closure Implementation Team or JCIT, whose mission is to safely and methodically depopulate and eventually close Men’s Central Jail by expanding the continuum of care for individuals being diverted or released from jail, while ensuring public health and safety.

Sydney Rogers, MSW, serves as Chair of the Los Angeles County LGBTQ+ Commission, Senior Manager of the Trans Wellness Center at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and Vice Chair of the West Hollywood Trans Advisory Board. A Black transgender woman and social worker with lived experience of incarceration and homelessness, Sydney’s advocacy centers the dignity, safety, and leadership of transgender communities, particularly Black trans women, and the importance of including directly impacted people in decisions about care, accountability, and justice.

Mary Veral serves on the Sybil Brand Commission for Institutional Corrections, which conducts inspections of county jail facilities and Sheriff- and county-maintained adult courthouse lockups. From 2006-2010, she was the Jails Project Coordinator at the ACLU of Southern California.

Note: Additional panelists are pending confirmation and will be announced later.

WAYS TO PARTICIPATE

Register to join the virtual meeting on Webex: https://tinyurl.com/Human-rights-decarceration

Livestream on YouTube: www.youtube.com/@LACountyCOC/videos

Listen in by calling 213-306-3065

Access code: 2535 703 0247

Submit public comment: https://tinyurl.com/Submit-Public-Comment