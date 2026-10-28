Dolores Huerta, Labor and Civil Rights Icon, Dies at 96

Dolores Huerta, the renowned Latina civil rights leader, on Oct. 28, died at 96 years old.

Huerta was the co-founder, with Cesar Chavez, of the United Farm Workers or UFW, the first nationally recognized union for farmworkers.

She helped lead the Delano grape strike, advocated for collective bargaining, and popularized “Sí, se puede”—“Yes, we can.” In 1974, she helped found the Coalition of Labor Union Women, and in 1975, she helped pass the California Agricultural Labor Relations Act or ALRA, the first law to recognize farmworkers’ right to collective bargaining in the state, as a lobbyist for the UFW.

The labor leader was an inspiration to generations of Americans who spent decades fighting labor injustices and political, racial and gender inequalities.

While she was most famous for her leadership in the United Farm Workers, Huerta was committed to social and political activism throughout her life, supporting voting rights, immigrant rights, environmental justice, LGBTQ equality and other issues. She was arrested more than 25 times for participating in nonviolent civil disobedience activities.

In 2002, She founded the Dolores Huerta Foundation or DHF, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Bakersfield, California, using her $100,000 grant from the Puffin/Nation Prize for Creative Citizenship. Huerta said the DHF is a continuation of the non-violent civil rights movement of the 1970s” and its goal is to “get people involved in their communities and participating in democracy.

As part of its organizing model, the DHF sends full-time organizers to create “Vecinos Unidos” (‘United Neighbors’) groups. These groups teach local residents how to collaborate, interact with government officials, and maneuver within complex political systems to benefit their communities.

Huerta received numerous awards for her work as an organizer, including the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award, the Hispanic Heritage Award, and the Puffin/Nation Prize for Creative Citizenship. She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012. In 2018, California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill proclaiming April 10 as “Dolores Huerta Day” in California. A similar bill was signed in Oregon in 2019.

Los Angeles County Board Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis ordered all county flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Huerta. Flags at county facilities will remain at half-staff until Huerta’s services.