Port of Los Angeles Launches Zero-Emission Workforce Training Program

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles the week of Oct. 26 brought together educators, workforce training providers and maritime industry representatives for the first in-person gathering of the Port of Los Angeles Teaching Energy Advancement in Cargo Handling (POLA TEACH), a new initiative designed to help prepare workers for careers involving zero-emission cargo-handling equipment and trucks.

The POLA TEACH initiative connects school districts, community colleges and workforce development organizations with industry experts to help develop education and training programs focused on the operation, maintenance and repair of zero-emission equipment.

The gathering at Banning’s Landing Community Center included representatives from the Los Angeles Unified School District, California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, Long Beach City College, Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College and El Camino College, among other educational institutions. Marine terminal operators, labor representatives, non-profit organizations and workforce development agencies also participated.

Participants received an overview of port operations and the goods movement industry, took a harbor boat tour and visited Yusen Terminals to gain firsthand exposure to cargo-handling operations and equipment. California Assemblymember Mike Fong also participated in the program.

Following an initial virtual meeting in October 2025, this week’s gathering marked the first opportunity for participants to meet in person and experience port operations firsthand.

The initiative will continue with quarterly meetings focused on specific types of zero-emission equipment. Participants will hear directly from equipment manufacturers, terminal operators, owners and repair technicians to better understand the skills and technical knowledge required to operate and maintain the equipment.