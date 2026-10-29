ALERT: Caltrans Hosting Drop-in Information Session for Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project

Caltrans invites the public to a drop-in information session on the start of major construction activities for the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project and the associated 16-month full bridge closure scheduled to begin on Nov.7.

Caltrans representatives will be available for one-on-one discussions to answer questions about the project’s construction timeline, detour routes, traffic management plans, and Caltrans’ ongoing efforts to address anticipated construction impacts.

This drop-in session supports Caltrans’ ongoing public outreach for the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project. A critical infrastructure project totaling $750 million, the deck replacement will require partial and full closures of the bridge over the next two years.

More information is available at the project website.

The informational session will be held:

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 31

Venue: Wilmington Branch Library, 1300 N. Avalon Boulevard Wilmington