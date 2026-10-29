Discover 12,000 Years of Culture at San Pedro’s AKM Cultural Fair

San Pedro is an established destination for art, and starting on November’s First Thursday ArtWalk, through the weekend, the arts district welcomes the AKM Cultural Fair to town, as it presents a vibrant space for art, history, and cultural exchange, Nov. 5 to 8.

Bringing together artists, historians, innovators, filmmakers, and community members, the

four-day celebration will offer an engaging program of exhibitions, presentations, interactive

workshops, culinary experiences, and documentary film.

The fair invites visitors to explore the richness of Turkish and Anatolian heritage while celebrating creativity, innovation, and the connections that bring communities together.

Four Days of Cultural Experiences

Nov. 5, 5 p.m.— Opening Reception & Art Exhibitions

The fair opens alongside San Pedro’s First Thursday Art Walk, featuring paintings, ceramics,

photography, and traditional and contemporary arts and crafts. Visitors will have opportunities to

meet artists, discover their creative processes, and experience a variety of artistic traditions.

Nov. 6, 6 p.m. — An Extraordinary Journey Through 12,000 Years of

Anatolian History

Archaeologist and tourism ambassador Engin Kadaster will guide audiences through the remarkable civilizations of Anatolia, beginning with Göbekli Tepe, one of the world’s oldest known monumental archaeological sites. Her presentation will explore thousands of years of history, cultural achievement, and human civilization.

Nov. 7 — Innovation, Art & Turkish Cuisine

The day’s program begins at 10:00 AM with Silicon Valley entrepreneur and inventor Bülent Başol, PhD, in a conversation about innovation and entrepreneurship, moderated by Sezin Aksoy.

At 1 p.m., the AKM Youth Club will lead hands-on cultural workshops featuring Turkish marbling (ebru), traditional woodblock printing, and henna art.

At 5 p.m., Chef Yasemin Arı and Osman Cemal Taşan will present a Turkish cooking demonstration highlighting the flavors and traditions of Anatolian mezes.

Nov. 8, 2 to 4 p.m. — Documentary Screening & Director Conversation

AKM Cultural Fair • Nov. 5 to 8

Filmmaker, writer, producer, and director Tolga Örnek will be featured in a documentary screening followed by a special conversation with the director, offering audiences insight into historical storytelling and filmmaking.

Celebrating Heritage, Inspiring Community

Organized by AKM, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving cultural heritage, supporting artistic expression, and promoting educational and cultural programs, the AKM Cultural Fair aims to build bridges between cultures and generations. Through art, history, innovation, and shared experiences, the event offers Southern California residents an opportunity to discover the depth of Anatolian culture while connecting with the diverse communities of San Pedro and beyond.

Event Information, AKM Cultural Fair

Time: 5 p.m., Nov. 5 to 4 p.m., Nov. 8

Cost: Free

Details: RSVP by emailing yadigar.atamla@gmail.com, indicating which events you plan to attend. Additional event information will be provided by email.

Venue: 624 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro