Letters to the Editor: Deadly Merger, Disability Rights, War of Choice, and the Call for Peace and Voting

Stop the Deadly Merger

Like many Americans, I am opposed to my tax dollars continuing to fund the State of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, assaults on Palestinians in the West Bank, bombing of southern Lebanon, and war on Iran. Now I discover that the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual military funding bill, contains a section (#1217 in the Senate version) to permanently merge the high-tech parts of Israel’s military and military-industrial complex with the Pentagon. It’s a deadly merger.

This is wrong. If the NDAA passes with this section, US sovereignty over our own foreign policy would deteriorate further. Congress would no longer vote on separate funding bills for Israel. Our taxes would pay for sinister and very expensive high-tech weapons systems, while human needs at home and abroad go un- or underfunded. Genocide and war in the Middle East would spread. Weapons makers in Israel and the US would rake in profits.

This must not happen. Call your senators at 202-224-3121 to demand that they remove Section 1217 from the 2027 NDAA. Keep calling until they publicly speak out against the deadly merger of US and Israeli military technology. Tell others. Stop the Deadly Merger!

Janet Weil

CODEPINK Coachella Valley

Trump Moving Against the Disability Community

Dear Editor,

Trump and his sycophants are so desperate to steal more government money that now they’re stealing from the disabled. Recent legal moves by the Justice Department indicate our government will no longer enforce the Americans with Disabilities Act’s integration mandate, as per the Supreme Court decision Olmstead v. L.C. In other words, it looks like they want to move America back to the bad old days, institutionalizing people like my son, Toby, so they control monies that currently go to Regional Centers or In Home Supportive Services.

Zero humanity here. There’s no good reason to do this. Living in an institution is not better for people like my son. Those institutions were utterly dehumanizing. We have seen it here in America and elsewhere. Why would you rip a child from the loving arms of their family?

Well, follow the money. Do you want to help stop the corruption? Donate at www.abledems.org or at https://easterseals.quorum.us/campaign/liveincommunity.

I never knew what true love was until my son Toby was born. While it may be true he requires more care than a neurotypical child, the life he lives is joyful and happy at home with his family that loves him. Taking him away from us is an act of cruelty and will rob the world of his creative voice and his light.

Sincerely, Susan Hadeishi

Educator & Mother of a Child with Down Syndrome, San Pedro, CA

We Can’t Go Back

Prior to when structures and funding to support children with disabilities in their communities became available, parents needing help with special needs children were on their own. A generation of loving but underprepared parents were convinced by their pediatricians, clergy and government, that it was the right choice to institutionalize their child. They were told their child would be well cared for by the government, and that was the best option available at the time.

When Reagan was in office, motivated primarily by budget cutting, (as opposed to humane reasons) enacted legislation to close these large institutions all over the country, and send these children, now very damaged and dysfunctional.adults, back to their communities.

When I was a freshly minted, occupational therapist,in 1977, I was hired as part of a team to develop a pilot day program for 10 adults with developmental disabilities who had been institutionalized as children, and were returning home to their families. This cohort, now adults, presented challenges that sometimes seemed insurmountable, but small victories were ongoing, and added up gradually. It is impossible to express how challenging and painful these reunions were, how dysfunctional the adult children were, and how guilt ridden, regretful and depressed the parents were for having given over their children.

Over the next five decades, remarkable progress has been made in the treatment and training of disabled children.-I would call it the golden age for persons with disabilities. And now to hear that the infrastructure and funding for this renaissance is about to be dismantled is incredibly worrisome. We must not let the return to neglect and warehousing happen

Bonnie Freeman, OT, PhD Pediatric Occupational Therapist, San Pedro

Dubious War of Choice

The likelihood of justification for the war in Iran is highly questionable. It has cost the average American household $2,000 so far as of Oct. 14, 2026.

During Trump’s presidential campaign he promised “no more wars” and stated that he would stop wars rather than start them. In his 2025 inaugural address he also stated that “success would be measured by wars ended rather than endless wars.”

The direct military cost to the US for sustaining forces for the Iran war, which was approximately $35 to $38 billion dollars, includes: deployment, damage to bases and equipment, 98 US aircraft lost, and depletion of Tomahawk, Patriot and THAAD missiles.

These attacks on US military bases have also left the US with limited missiles for the US protection. Trump does not talk about the help that China and Russia are giving Iran. There have been direct target hits on US bases and aircraft. Instead, Trump treats our Communist adversaries as good friends and gives them the “royal treatment,” which sends mixed messages.

If the $35 to $38 billion that could have been spent on education in the US and the money for war was divided up among all K-12 students in the US (54.6 million students), each student could have received approximately $669.

On that same note, Trump offers a tax advantage investment for children born between 2005 and 2028 for a one time $1,000 contribution from the Treasury Department. Trump could have also given each student a $669 contribution, if he would have kept his promises and not started a “war of choice.”

John Winkler

San Pedro

Quest for Peace is Serious

Regardless of the results of the upcoming election, Democrats need to understand that constituents’ concerns about Israel’s military action in Gaza and the quest for peace to be restored must be taken seriously. We know the Republicans could care less, but the Democrats cannot afford to blindly support Israel while being unresponsive to demands to bring peace to Gaza. If Democrats lose even a few percentage points because voters who demand peace don’t believe the Democrats are serious about seeking peace in Gaza, it could cost a few close races.

I remember another time the Democrats failed to take the peace movement seriously. In 1980, the USSR invaded Afghanistan, and the entire political establishment, the entire military-industrial-congressional-complex, Republicans and Democrats, became hysterical about “fight ‘em over there before we fight ‘em over here.” Both parties seemed to reinstate the draft, basically flipping two middle fingers to the entire American left, the entire peace movement, which had worked so hard and so long to end the draft — we thought for good — only five years before. Despite a wave of protest, Congress and President Carter reinstated draft registration, which we still need to rescind nearly 50 years later.

Then the Democrats had the nerve to turn around and whine about ‘vote Democratic,’ because Reagan. So many of us who were draft age, who were personally affected, thought, you should’ve thought about that before you rammed draft registration down our throats. I knew several people, including me, who voted third-party or didn’t vote at all — because of the draft.

Don’t make the same mistake now that people are pleading to stop the violence in Gaza.

Ms. Lyn Jensen

Anaheim

Flip the House and the Senate

Sisters and brothers —

I just returned from a campaign swing through Florida and Texas – four events in each state. Excellent turnouts, great enthusiasm.

This weekend, I’ll be in Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Together, we’ve got to do everything we can to end the Republican rubber-stamp Congress. Trump, the most dangerous president in American history, must be held accountable. Further, Democrats must produce a progressive agenda that represents the needs of working families, takes on the Oligarchs and ends endless wars.

I don’t have to tell you because you already know it. We are living in crazy times. Above and beyond Trump, we are experiencing unprecedented income and wealth inequality, a corrupt campaign finance system, a dysfunctional healthcare system, uncontrolled AI, climate change and a host of other challenges.

While the response of Democrats to these crises is too often inadequate, the Republicans are beyond pathetic. Unable to address our dangerous reality in any serious way, their response is two-fold. First, they are trying to buy the election with unbelievable amounts of money. It’s not only Elon Musk, who is spending some $369 million. It’s crypto, the AI companies, AIPAC and other billionaire-funded super PACs. Secondly, they’re going racist — big time. In Michigan, the campaign against Abdul El-Sayed is mostly centered on Islamophobia. Trump and others are referring to Abdul as a “terrorist,” a “jihadist” and stoking fear about his Muslim faith in other pleasant ways.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that, despite being greatly outspent, our candidates are running incredibly strong, grassroots campaigns and they have an excellent chance to win.

In that respect, let me mention two candidates who could really use our support.

Angie Nixon pulled off one of the biggest primary upsets in modern American history in Florida. She took on the Democratic Party establishment, was outspent 16-1, and virtually no one gave her a chance to win. But she campaigned hard, drove around the state holding rallies, knocked on doors, made phone calls and made it clear that she was the candidate who had the guts to take on the billionaire class in this country.

And you know what? She won.

Now, once again, she is taking on the entire establishment. This time it is the Republican Party. Despite being greatly outspent by her opponent, she is running an amazing campaign. I was with her in Florida and I can tell you that she is indefatigable. She never stops – and she is gaining more and more momentum). The latest reliable poll had her just 4 points down.

Angie Nixon has a real shot at winning.

And then there is Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota. Unfortunately, I think most people just assume that Minnesota is a “blue state” and that Peggy will easily win. That is not the case. Peggy is in a very tough race against a well-funded opponent. The Republicans see this as their major opportunity to flip a Senate seat, and they’re doing everything possible to make that happen. The polls are much too close for comfort.

Friends: I need Peggy and Angie with me in the Senate to take on the insurance companies and the drug companies profiting from our broken and dysfunctional health care system, to take on the greed of the fossil fuel industry, to take on the oligarchs who control our economy, media, and political system, and to help us move toward a government that works for all of us, not just the one percent.

Bottom line: We are living through a pivotal moment in American history. In the next few days, let us roll up our sleeves, come together, and do the hard work that has to be done in order to elect strong progressive candidates who can help us flip the House and Senate.

Let’s get it done. In solidarity,

Bernie Sanders