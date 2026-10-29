The scariest part of this post-Halloween election will come after the votes are cast and the Orange Monster challenges the certification of the vote

Over the last couple of weeks, the Trump administration has dispatched its Department of Justice to challenge the states’ right to hold and monitor their own elections as directed in the US Constitution. And only the US Congress can change or challenge a state’s authority. So far, federal judges who actually know the law have shot it down.

For the first time in modern American history, a sitting president is seeking to wield the force of the state to secure an electoral victory for his party by denying voters’ rights. The Trump administration has attempted to undermine the widespread use of mail-in voting; demanded that states hand over voter rolls; threatened to prosecute state and local election officials; refused to rule out the idea of deploying troops or federal agents to polling places; and publicized the dramatic arrests of small numbers of people accused of voting or registering to vote as noncitizens.

They have yet to convict a single person, and in some cases, like Nevada, the list of suspected “illegal voters” turned out to be a total of zero after the state investigated the claims. Trump’s claims of voter fraud come as a delusional refrain that has been debunked by every election expert. Since 1982, the conservative Heritage Foundation has reported just 1,619 cases that have been prosecuted, and in the last three years there have only been two cases in California. That is such a small percentage of the hundreds of millions of votes cast that it’s something like .0000016 of the total count. The voter fraud is a “hoax” that is a delusional denial that the Orange Felon uses to pretend that he just didn’t lose to Joe Biden in 2020.

If there was such widespread election fraud, then why wait until a few weeks before the election to bring forth the allegations? And since the FBI and the DOJ have the power to investigate crimes, why did they show up so late with such flimsy suspicions, not even evidence? One can only surmise at this point that this is a total political gamesmanship trick and not a legal investigation!

However, this time, unlike on Jan. 6, the attorneys general are prepared for the legal fight that is going to follow this election. And it will start even before all the votes are counted. Even after the winners are announced, and the obscene rhetoric coming out of the White House is only going to get louder and more profane as it becomes clear that he has lost both houses of Congress.

What should be more alarming is that, on average, only some 64% of registered American voters actually vote, but when more people do vote, in recent years it has been for Democrats, which is why there has been all the gerrymandering in red states and voter suppression in swing states. Wait, that’s not the scariest trick they have up their sleeves.

By claiming voter fraud in places like California, Nevada, and now Alaska, they are setting up the scenario to challenge the certification of the votes in December. This, in turn, will lead to a new round of court challenges that, if not settled by Jan. 3, 2027, can lead to the new majority in Congress not being seated until the US Supreme Court weighs in. This is, of course, just the kind of chaos that the Orange regime is known for- obstructing the peaceful transfer of power. Remember Jan. 6, 2021?

Why then go through this exercise in abusing power, you might ask? Well, it just might have something to do with the 50-page Epstein report that the Democrats just issued this week, calling for the DOJ to finally release “all of the documents” in their possession and to see who is hiding the truth from the American people. If Donald J. Trump and his cronies are implicated in these unredacted files, then things will start to come apart at the seams.

And then the next Congress just might subpoena testimony in the Epstein investigation, enforce the war powers act and stop this senseless war on Iran. They might even cut off military aid to Israel with Netanyahu’s far-right government losing and they stop bombing Gaza and then we wouldn’t have to buy oil from Russia and Ukraine might just have a chance of winning its war of freedom against Russia.

All of this only takes place if the Democrats take back Congress and act decisively! So go out and vote like you actually mean it, don’t be part of 36 percent who just do not vote!