McOsker Briefs: Food Resources and Rent Increase Program Transparency

Food Resources In and Around CD15

Councilman Tim McOsker’s office has compiled a list of local food distribution resources in and around CD15 to help out as the federal shut down continues. The office will update this resource as needed during this challenging time. Also, LA City FamilySource Centers are offering free weekly food distributions for low-income individuals and families at 19 locations citywide. Find one near you at LA4Families.org.

CD 15 Policy Update, Rent Increase Program Transparency

Councilman Tim McOsker Nov. 5 introduced a motion with councilmember Nithya Raman to make the city’s just and reasonable rent increase program more efficient and transparent. The motion directs the LA Housing Department to review how other cities manage similar programs to ensure Los Angeles is adopting best practices that simplify the process for landlords while maintaining strong protections for tenants under the Rent Stabilization Ordinance. The just and reasonable program is intended to help property owners achieve a fair return on their investment without undermining tenant stability, but very few landlords use it because the process has become confusing and burdensome. The motion calls for a report back within 15 days comparing procedures from other cities in California and LA County to help identify models that are less cumbersome and more responsive. It also asks the Housing Department and Rent Adjustment Commission to update program guidelines, improve accessibility, and conduct outreach to inform landlords about how to properly use the program and other cost reimbursement provisions under the Rent Stabilization Ordinance. Through this motion, the city council aims to ensure that the city can maintain a fair, balanced approach that protects tenants and allows property owners a reasonable return on their investments.

Like this: Like Loading...