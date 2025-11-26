We 12 Kings CD Listening Party Lights Up December’s First Thursday ArtWalk

San Pedro! December’s First Thursday ArtWalk will kick off the Christmas spirit with a very special event.

P.M. Sounds Record Store in downtown San Pedro will present acclaimed LA-based arranger, producer, composer, and DJ, Terence Toy at First Thursday ArtWalk on Dec. 4. Join for a CD listening party of Toy’s latest release, We 12 Kings along with resident DJ’s Electric1uan and $ammy $am.

Toy’s We 12 Kings is a Christmas album like you’ve never heard before. The record became a deeply spiritual collaboration among 12 male artists. From deep house revivals of gospel hymns to hip-hop and drum-and-bass transformations, We 12 Kings bridges secular and spiritual worlds. Spoken word, rap and lush instrumentation create joy that radiates through every track. The album’s original compositions and reinterpretations invite listeners to rediscover familiar melodies in new, soulful ways.

Join the listening party for this sublime Christmas album with a different spin. The eclectic We 12 Kings phenomenal arrangements and masterful musicians will have you recalling Christmases past in your mind’s eye but with beautiful new sounds.

Read about We 12 Kings here:https://tinyurl.com/twelve-kings-one-vision

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., or later, Dec. 4

Cost: Free

Details: www.terencetoy.com, 323-333-8679 and www.instagram.com/p.m.sounds

Venue: P.M. Sounds, 421 W 6th St., San Pedro

