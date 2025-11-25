Gov. Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Nov. 24 announced his appointment of six Superior Court Judges, with one in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles Superior Court

Karine Mkrtchyan, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Mkrtchyan has served as a court commissioner at the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2023. She worked as a partner at Fraser, Watson & Croutch from 2018 to 2023 and as an associate from 2011 to 2018. She was an associate at Lynberg & Watkins in 2010 and an associate at Maranga & Morgenstern from 2009 to 2010. Mkrtchyan received a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Fumiko H. Wasserman. Mkrtchyan is a Democrat.

Like this: Like Loading...