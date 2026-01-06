Solis Motion, Along With Hahn & Horvath’s Proclaims January 2026 Human Trafficking Prevention Month

LOS ANGELES. — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Jan. 6 approved a motion by Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis proclaiming January 2026 as Human Trafficking Prevention Month and reaffirming the county’s commitment to preventing trafficking and supporting survivors.

“Human trafficking is a serious violation of human rights that affects workers, children and families in communities across Los Angeles County, often out of sight and without victims knowing where to turn for help,” said Chair Hilda L. Solis. “This proclamation is about more than awareness. It is about strengthening prevention, improving coordination across County agencies and making sure survivors can access culturally competent, trauma-informed services that put their safety and dignity first.”

The motion also highlights the continued prevalence of both labor and sex trafficking across Los Angeles County. Trafficking often remains hidden due to fear, coercion, language barriers, and limited public awareness.

The proclamation builds on prior board actions aimed at strengthening countywide responses, including efforts to assess service gaps, improve coordination among departments and enhance data-sharing strategies to better identify and assist victims.

Several county departments play a role in prevention and response and the office of labor equity also conducts outreach and education to help workers recognize signs of exploitation and connect with available resources.

Chair Solis emphasized that increased awareness and prevention efforts are especially important as Los Angeles prepares to host major international events, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The motion calls for the year-round promotion of both the office of labor equity’s public awareness campaign and available county and non-county survivor-centered services.

Details: View the motion here.

