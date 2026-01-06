Public Health Reaffirms: No Modifications to Immunization Schedules or Vaccine Availability in Los Angeles County

Due to a Jan. 6 announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the changes to childhood vaccine recommendations, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reaffirms that Los Angeles County is following existing California Department of Public Health (CDPH) vaccination guidelines for children. There are no modifications to immunization schedules or vaccine availability for people living in Los Angeles County, at this time.

There is no new scientific evidence indicating that the existing childhood vaccination schedule is ineffective or unsafe. The current CDPH guidelines are based on decades of research, ongoing safety monitoring, and transparent scientific review designed to protect children from serious and preventable diseases. This body of evidence consistently demonstrates that the recommended schedule provides early, effective protection during the periods when children are most vulnerable to severe disease. Any changes to immunization recommendations should be grounded in clear scientific evidence and a transparent decision-making process to maintain public trust and safeguard community health.

Public Health said that this is another example of federal health officials sowing confusion and doubt about trusted measures that have protected children from disease for decades.

Public Health noted federal officials have compared this nation’s vaccine recommendations to those in smaller countries, which is a misleading comparison. Comparisons to childhood vaccine schedules in other countries must be viewed in the context of population demographics, local public health infrastructure, healthcare access, and disease prevalence. The department noted variation among international schedules is not a scientific justification for altering a vaccination schedule that has been proven safe and effective over decades. International immunization schedules often differ because countries face distinct disease burdens, healthcare infrastructure challenges, and population health needs. These differences do not indicate that the U.S. schedule is excessive or unnecessary, but rather that vaccination programs are appropriately tailored to local public health conditions.

The decision by federal officials to dramatically change the vaccine schedule without any transparency or input from subject matter experts in vaccine preventable diseases in the United States will lead to confusion and increased administrative burdens on parents and pediatric providers, warned Public Health. Ultimately, this chaos and ongoing revisions to established and data-driven health policies may affect the health of children and increase the risk and prevalence of vaccine preventable diseases.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will continue to monitor guidance from CDPH and remains committed to evidence-based practices that prioritize the health and safety of children and families across the county. Individuals with questions about vaccine recommendations should contact their health care provider.

Details: ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines

