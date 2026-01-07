Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom in December announced the following appointments:

Joni A. Forge, of Long Beach, has been reappointed to the Dental Board of California, where she has served since 2022. Forge has been a dentist at the CDI Dental Group since 2018 and an adjunct clinical professor at the University of Southern California Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry #LosAngeles, #LongBeach, #Appointments

since 2022. She was owner and a dentist at Overhill Dental from 1995 to 2021. Forge was owner and a dentist at Joni Forge DDS from 1985 to 2004. She is a Member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, National Dental Association, a fellow with American College of Dentists, and a Fellow with the Pierre Fauchard Academy. Forge earned a Doctor of Dentistry degree from the University of California, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Sciences from University of California, Irvine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Forge is a Democrat.

Denise Pines, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Osteopathic Medical Board of California, where she has served since 2021. Pines has been co-founder and chief executive officer at Women in the Room Productions since 2018, and co-founder and chief executive officer, of Tea Botanics since 2017. She was president at The Smiley Group, Inc. from 1999 to 2017. Pines was manager at AT&T from 1994 to 1998. She was a public relations specialist at Neiman Marcus from 1990 to 1993. Pines was an associate manager at Louis Vuitton from 1988 to 1990. She is a board member at the Federation of State Medical Boards and a Member of the NAACP Image Awards Committee and Martin Luther King Community Foundation. Pines earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University, a Master of Arts degree in International Business and Trade Management from John F. Kennedy University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from California State University, San Francisco. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pines is a Democrat.

Like this: Like Loading...