Female and Gender-Expansive Youth Relocate to Safer, Supportive Spaces at Campus Kilpatrick in LA County

LOS ANGELES— Pursuant to the court approved Los Padrinos depopulation plan, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has completed the relocation of all female and gender-expansive youth to Campus Kilpatrick (CVK) in Malibu.

Over the first three weeks of January, the remaining female and gender-expansive youth housed at the Dorothy Kirby Center were transitioned to Campus Kilpatrick. Each relocation was conducted in coordination with county departments and community-based partners to ensure a deliberate, safe, and supportive process. Transitions prioritized youth acclimation, staff readiness, continuity of care, and stability, with appropriate supervision maintained throughout.

As of this week, Campus Kilpatrick houses a total of forty-six female and gender-expansive youth. There are no pregnant youth housed at the facility.

Campus Kilpatrick offers a small-group, therapeutic environment tailored to developmental, emotional, and behavioral health needs of female and gender-expansive youth remanded to probation by the courts. Twelve community-based organizations currently provide on-site services, with additional partners engaged to expand programming opportunities. Current programs at the facility include conflict resolution, creative, visual, and performing arts, video game design, writing and journaling, yoga, gardening, and cosmetology and esthetician training, to name a few. Additionally, youth receive trauma-informed, individualized care that includes education, behavioral health services, mentorship, recreation, and life-skills development, all delivered in an environment centered on dignity, healing, and growth.

The relocation to Campus Kilpatrick represents one phase of a broader, court-approved depopulation strategy. In parallel, probation has relocated other youth from Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall to Barry J. Nidorf, and additional appropriate step-down and community placements, based on court disposition, classification, and treatment needs. These transitions are being implemented incrementally to maintain safety, continuity of programming, and operational stability.

