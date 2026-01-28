Assemblymember Gipson on Donald Trump: You Caused the Death of Alex Pretti

California stands with Minneapolis

CARSON — Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) joined colleagues Jan. 26 from the powerful combined California Assembly Democratic and Senate Democratic Caucuses during a firm and defiant press conference resisting the Trump Administration: CA Leaders Unite in Solidarity with Minnesota Against ICE Violence.

View the press conference here, https://sd21.senate.ca.gov/video

“We have unprecedented, unacceptable blood on the streets of America as violent ICE teams cause death and devastation,” said Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson). “My heart goes out to the dead, including the latest hero we know of, shot by a federal agent: nurse Alex Pretti.”

Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) and Speaker Robert Rivas (D- Salinas) held a press conference Jan. 26 with fellow members of the California Legislature to firmly declare that arrests must be made, starting with those responsible for ICE’s oppressive work.

“But let’s never get twisted how we got here,” said Gipson. “ICE is what we have because of Donald Trump. The Proud Boys are Donald Trump. The death of those who Monitor and protest is on Donald Trump.”

“MAGA enablers in DC cutting budgets and sending ICE more money—they’re Donald Trump. The warzone in Minneapolis now is Donald Trump. And there will be no chance to end it without Donald Trump, the fascist Greg Bovino, and the Administration being accountable. Justice for Alex Pretti and all victims.”

Gipson continues to call for the resignation or impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, immediate action by local prosecutors to hold killers responsible for actions during the ICE occupation, and the protection of peaceful resisters who oppose ICE in good conscience everywhere from Minnesota to South Los Angeles.

