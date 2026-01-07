County Takes Action to Safeguard Gender-Affirming Care for Young People

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Jan. 6 approved a motion by Chair Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath aimed at protecting access to gender-affirming health care for transgender, intersex, and gender-nonconforming young people, pushing back against federal rules and a declaration that would limit pediatric care for these communities.

The motion directs county officials to oppose a declaration and proposed U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regulations from the Trump administration that would block Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care for patients under 18 and penalize hospitals and providers that provide such services.

Here is the Supervisors’ quote for item 17: “Los Angeles County will not abandon young people and families who rely on medically sound, compassionate care because of the Trump Administration’s hateful tactics,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “Gender-affirming care is grounded in medical expertise, patient trust, and compassion—and it saves lives. It is not only immoral but deeply irresponsible to deprive people of safe, evidence-based health care. In Los Angeles County, we will continue to lead with integrity and care.”

The motion also instructs county counsel, working with the Departments of Health Services, Public Health, Mental Health, Children and Family Services, and Youth Development, to submit public comments during the federal rulemaking process and explore available legal options, including potential litigation, before the rules are finalized.

Leading medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, recognize gender-affirming care as a vital component of pediatric medicine. The motion emphasizes that restricting access to such care could elevate both mental and physical health risks for young people.

Details: View the motion here.

