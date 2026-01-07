Barragán, Obernolte Propose AI Transparency Measure to Build Public Trust

Washington, D.C. — Rep’s. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) and Jay Obernolte (R-CA) Jan 7 introduced bipartisan legislation to help Americans better understand artificial intelligence (AI), protect consumers, and prepare workers for the growing number of opportunities created by AI-driven technologies.

The Artificial Intelligence Public Awareness and Education Campaign Act would direct the Secretary of Commerce to carry out a nationwide public awareness and education campaign focused on the benefits, risks, and increasing prevalence of AI in Americans’ daily lives. Companion bipartisan legislation has already been introduced in the Senate by Senators Todd Young and Brian Schatz.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly embedded in everyday life, from workplace tools and consumer applications to online content, but public understanding and trust have not kept pace. According to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey, only 13% of adults feel they have a great deal or quite a bit of control over how AI is used in their lives, while a majority say they want more control.

The legislation also responds to growing workforce impacts. One in five U.S. workers now report using AI in some part of their job, yet many receive little guidance or training. By improving AI literacy and highlighting workforce pathways, the bill aims to help Americans take advantage of new economic opportunities while reducing risk.

The Artificial Intelligence Public Awareness and Education Campaign Act would require the Department of Commerce to provide information on:

Workforce opportunities, including opportunities within the federal government, for individuals with experience developing, deploying, or using AI.

The rights of individuals under existing law with respect to artificial intelligence.

Best practices for identifying and differentiating AI-generated media, including deepfakes and chatbot-generated content.

The prevalence of AI in everyday life, including commercial and personal applications.

Details: View the full text of the bill HERE

