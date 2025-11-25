LACDMH Launches Office of Transition Age Youth to Support Wellbeing of Teens and Young Adults

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health or LACDMH today launched the Office of Transition Age Youth (TAY) to promote the mental health and wellbeing of young people, between ages 16 and 25, transitioning to adulthood. The program specifically focuses on connecting and engaging with youth, including those experiencing homelessness, through various human services systems by linking them to mental health, housing and other essential services.

The Office of TAY launched alongside a screening of the short film “Cope Safely” at LACDMH Headquarters. The film amplifies the voices of three youths and explores the realities of coping with mental health and substance use challenges. The film was made in partnership with UCLA’s Center of Excellence and Kids in the Spotlight, an organization that helps foster youth heal and grow from trauma through the power of storytelling and filmmaking.

The Office of TAY’s core services are provided through field-based teams; however, many other vital services are offered, including youth drop-in centers, substance use disorder support, workforce and job development, and the Enhanced Emergency Shelter Program (EESP). The Office of TAY field-based teams can be reached by phone, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 213-738-6194; by email at AskTAY@dmh.lacounty.gov; or through the LACDMH 24/7 Help Line at 800-854-7771.

Once contacted, the TAY intake specialist will connect with the youth to find their eligibility for EESP and additional services. The shelter program provides a 60-day temporary shelter, a warm, clean and safe place to sleep, hygiene facilities, hot meals, and case management services. Additionally, the TAY field-based teams can provide ongoing mental health services while the youth reside at the EESP. They can also connect youth to ongoing mental health care, substance use counseling, other program referrals, and employment support, as needed.

