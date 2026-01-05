City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto Announces $7.7 Million Settlement in Statewide Environmental Protection Suit Against Verizon

LOS ANGELES — City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto Jan. 5 announced that Verizon Wireless has agreed to pay $7.7 million to resolve a statewide civil enforcement action arising from its alleged violations of environmental and hazardous materials laws at its telecommunication facilities throughout Southern California. In filing the suit, Feldstein Soto joined the Orange County district attorney’s office and district attorneys in Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura, Imperial, Riverside, and San Bernardino.

Beginning seven years ago in January 2019, regulatory violations were identified at numerous Verizon Wireless facilities where hazardous materials and above ground petroleum storage tanks are used to supply emergency generators and backup power systems. Verizon uses materials such as lead acid batteries and petroleum products which are subject to comprehensive reporting, permitting, and management requirements under California law. The complaint also alleges that Verizon repeatedly failed to prepare, submit and maintain accurate Hazardous Materials Business Plan in accordance with The California Environmental Protection Agency (“CalEPA”).



Verizon Wireless also failed to allow inspections at multiple locations and pay required permit fees that support local oversight of hazardous materials. These requirements exist to ensure that first responders, environmental regulators, and public safety officials have accurate information about hazardous materials stored at commercial sites in case of an emergency.



Under the judgment, Verizon Wireless will pay a total of $7.7 million including $7,125,000 in civil penalties, $200,000 in investigative costs and $375,000 in Supplemental Environmental Projects. Of this amount, the LA City Attorney’s Office will receive more than $800,000 in penalties. LAFD, our City’s Certified Unified Program Agency – which enforces CalEPA’s hazardous waste and hazardous materials regulations – will receive more than $315,000 in penalties.



The People of the State of California vs. Cellco Partnership DBA Verizon Wireless

Stipulation for Entry of Final Judgment and Injunction

