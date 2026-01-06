LBPD Promotes New Deputy Chief

LONG BEACH — Long Beach Chief of Police Wally Hebeish Dec. 5 announced his appointment of Commander Norma Carrillo to the position of deputy chief. This promotion is effective on Jan.10.

“I am extremely proud to announce the promotion of Commander Norma Carrillo to the position of Deputy Chief,” said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. “Deputy Chief Carrillo has clearly demonstrated a commitment to the future of our police department and the safety of our city. Her focus on education and professional development has effectively positioned her for continued success. I have no doubt she will excel in her new role, while continuing to help us move the department forward and provide excellent service to our entire Long Beach community.”

Deputy Chief Norma Carrillo joined the Long Beach Police Department as a police recruit in 2000. She was promoted to sergeant in 2018, lieutenant in 2022, commander in 2024, and deputy chief in 2026.

Deputy Chief Carrillo has worked a variety of assignments throughout her career including Internal Affairs, sex crimes, computer crimes, police academy instructor, and the office of constitutional policing. As commander, she oversaw the training and tactical support division and most recently served as the chief of staff in the office of the chief of police.

She has played a crucial role in the LBPD’s peer support program, cadet program, and Baker to Vegas team, serving as a vice president and runner throughout her career. Deputy Chief Carrillo is also active in the community, participating in various events for the Southern California Special Olympics and Kiwanis.

“Stepping into a greater leadership role within the police department that serves the community where I was raised is both deeply meaningful and humbling,” said Deputy Chief Norma Carrillo. “I am grateful for the opportunity to lead and give back to the community that helped shape my path.”

Deputy Chief Carrillo earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Studies from California State University, Long Beach and a Master of Science degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego. She is also a graduate of the Leadership Long Beach program.

Deputy Chief Norma Carrillo will oversee the support bureau.

