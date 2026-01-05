Gov. Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom in December announced his appointment of six Superior Court Judges: with four in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles Superior Court

Sarah J. Ellenberg, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Ellenberg has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2024. She worked as an indigent defense attorney at the Independent Defense Counsel Office from 2019 to 2024 and with the California Appellate Project from 2012 to 2013. She was the co-executive director of the LAW Project of Los Angeles from 2019 to 2022. Ellenberg served as a deputy alternate public defender at the Los Angeles County alternate public defender’s office from 2017 to 2019 and from 2004 to 2012. She served as a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office from 2001 to 2004. Ellenberg worked as an associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher from 2000 to 2001. Ellenberg received a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Juan C. Dominguez. Ellenberg is a Democrat.



Jonathan Eisenman, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Eisenman has served as the assistant general counsel at the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power since 2025. He served as a deputy city attorney at the Los Angeles city attorney’s office from 2018 to 2025. Eisenman worked as an associate at Greines, Martin, Stein & Richland from 2015 to 2018. He served as a law clerk at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California from 2014 to 2015 and from 2011 to 2012. Eisenman served as a law clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2012 to 2013. He was an associate at Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld from 2008 to 2011. Eisenman received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Scott T. Millington. Eisenman is a Democrat.



Erin Donovan, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Donovan has been a partner at Musick, Peeler & Garrett since 2012 where she also worked as an associate from 2003 to 2011. Donovan received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Mark Hanasono to the Court of Appeal. Donovan is a Democrat.



Erin Reed, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Reed has served as a Senior Appellate Court Attorney at the Second District Court of Appeal since 2017, where she also served as an Appellate Court attorney from 2014 to 2017. Reed worked as an associate at Collins & Collins from 2013 to 2014. She served as a judicial clerk at the New Mexico Court of Appeals from 2010 to 2013. Reed received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Armen Tamzarian to the Court of Appeal. Reed is a Democrat.

