City of Carson Recognized for Leadership in Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

CARSON, CA, December 11, 2025 – The City of Carson in December was recognized for its outstanding leadership in energy efficiency and climate action, earning a Platinum-Level distinction through the South Bay Energy and Climate Recognition Program.

Carson achieved the program’s highest level of recognition by implementing a comprehensive suite of sustainability initiatives designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expand access to clean energy, and engage the community in climate-forward solutions.

Among the key accomplishments contributing to Carson’s platinum status are the launch of an EV charging wallet program, which provides residents with reimbursements for electric vehicle charging through the Clean Power Alliance, and participation in the Southern California EVen Access Public Power-Up Program to expand equitable access to EV infrastructure.



The city also increased electric vehicle charging capacity throughout Carson, participated in statewide climate leadership forums, and maintained open, publicly accessible Environmental Commission meetings to promote transparency and community engagement.

The South Bay Energy and Climate Recognition Program tracks participating in cities’ progress through a point-based system that measures achievements across climate action and adaptation, education and engagement, and technical implementation. Platinum-level cities earn more than 30 points by demonstrating measurable impact through energy-saving programs, clean power adoption, and community-focused sustainability initiatives.

Carson was honored at the program’s annual culmination event, which celebrated the collective progress of South Bay communities working toward California’s ambitious climate goals, including the statewide target of carbon neutrality by 2045.

Details: carsonca.gov

