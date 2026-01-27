POLA Releases RDEIR for Proposed Terminal Island Maritime Support Facility, Seeks Public Comment

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles Jan. 26 released a partially Revised and Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report (RDEIR) for the proposed Terminal Island Maritime Support Facility Project, located in the port complex at 740 Terminal Way in San Pedro. The port originally released the DEIR for this proposed project Sept. 15, 2025.

The proposed project involves the development and operation of a chassis support facility on an approximately 89-acre site at the Port of Los Angeles. Proposed development includes the construction and installation of office trailers, maintenance and repair facilities, chassis stalls, and appurtenant water and electrical infrastructure. In addition, planned refurbishment of the existing vacant office building at 750 Eldridge Street at the proposed project site would support overall operations.

This Partially Revised and RDEIR reflects a revised opening in 2029 with full build-out in 2049, as well as updates air quality emission calculations to reflect modified assumptions for terminal and on-site idling for truck turn times during operations.

The RDEIR, along with addition environmental documents for this proposed project, is available for review on the Port of Los Angeles website at portoflosangeles.org/ceqa.

Written comments on the RDEIR may be submitted via email to ceqacomments@portla.org or to the following address during the public comment period through March 11, 2026:

Director of Environmental Management

Los Angeles Harbor Department

425 South Palos Verdes Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

Comment letters sent via email should include the Project title “Terminal Island Maritime Support Facility Project” in the email subject line.

Details: portoflosangeles.org/ceqa; 310-732-3615

