Meet the First Three: Long Beach Coast Announces Players, Fan Fest Set for Saturday

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Coast Jan. 27 announced three players on the team’s roster ahead of the club’s inaugural 2026 season in the Pioneer Baseball League, all hailing from Southern California.

The signees include left-handed pitcher Brett Wozniak (Garden Grove), utility standout Jacob Jablonski (Mission Hills), and outfielder Eddy Pelc (Huntington Beach).

Guiding the Long Beach Coast on the field will be Troy Percival, the team’s first manager. A four-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion, Percival famously closed games for the Anaheim Angels during their historic 2002 championship season, bringing a championship mindset and deep Southern California baseball legacy to Long Beach. Supporting him in the dugout are assistant coaches Troy Glaus, a six-time All-Star and former World Series MVP, and Jerome Williams, a longtime major league pitcher whose career began in Southern California. Together, the coaching staff blends elite playing experience, leadership, and firsthand knowledge of the game at the highest level.

Meet the Coast: Fan Fest This Saturday

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Brett Wozniak, take photos, and get autographs during a Coast community event.

Highlights include:

• LBC hats on sale

• 10% off season tickets and 10-game mini plans

• Prizes and giveaways

• DJ C-Strait

• Games and fan activities

• Free parking

The Long Beach Coast continues to work closely with the City of Long Beach and California State University Long Beach on plans to bring professional independent baseball to historic Blair Field beginning with the 2026 season.

Additional player announcements, brand activations, and community events will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Time: 4 to 7 p.m., Jan. 31

Details: For tickets and updates, visit www.longbeachcoast.com.



Venue: WatchMe! Sports Bar, 6527 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Unit B-2, Long Beach

