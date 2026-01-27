Local Students Invited to Apply for Port of LB Scholarships and Internships

Applications are now available for the Port of Long Beach’s Scholarship Program and Summer High School Internship Program. Details for both programs, eligibility information and online applications can be found on the port’s website at www.polb.com/education.

The scholarships are open to high school seniors attending Long Beach Unified School District-area high schools and pursuing higher education or training in careers in international trade, logistics, engineering and other port-related industries. In addition, the scholarship program also includes students in trade programs and those enrolling part-time. For 2026, the port has increased the program’s budget by $50,000, awarding a total of $400,000 for high school and college scholarships. Scholarships will range from $500 to $6,000.

Applications for port scholarships for students already attending Long Beach City College; Orange Coast College; California State University, Long Beach; and Cal Poly Maritime Academy are handled in each school’s scholarship application office. Please contact them directly for more details.

High school internships are available to current high school juniors and seniors who reside in Long Beach or attend a high school in the Long Beach Unified School District service area. Participating high school student interns will gain hands-on experience as they work alongside Harbor Department staff. The program lasts six weeks, from June 22 through July 30.

The deadline for both programs is Feb. 20; no late applications will be accepted. Applicants are advised to read the instructions carefully.

Like this: Like Loading...