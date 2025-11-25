UPDATE 2: Unified Command Continued Response to Cargo Container Ship Fire at Port of Los Angeles

U.S. Coast Guard Southwest District

SAN PEDRO – The Unified Command continued response operations Nov. 24 after a fire aboard the container ship One Henry Hudson occurred Nov. 21 while it was moored at Berth 218 in the Port of Los Angeles.

Community Safety Remains Top Priority

“Safety is our top priority in addressing this incident,” said Capt. Stacey Crecy, Coast Guard incident commander. “We are closely monitoring air quality, maintaining safety zones, and coordinating with all agencies to ensure this incident remains isolated and the public remains protected.”

Air Quality Monitoring

Air quality is being monitored 24/7 to assess any impact on surrounding communities.

“The Port Police Hazmat team is providing live air monitoring from four strategic locations throughout the port using air mobile with a live feed into the Department Operations Center,” said Chief Greg McManus, Los Angeles Port Police Deputy Chief. “Air quality has remained at or below federal and state safety thresholds. We’ll continue to track these levels as work on the vessel moves forward.”

No impacts have been detected outside of the established safety zone. Real-time air quality updates can be found on the Port’s air quality monitoring site.

Fire Suppression and Salvage Operations

Fire suppression and salvage operations continue for the One Henry Hudson ship, which has been anchored outside the breakwater at the Port of Los Angeles since the morning of Nov. 22

Vessel crew and a contracted salvage team are monitoring for hot spots in containers. A fire lance is being used to extinguish and cool any affected containers.

Contracted tugs are continuously spraying water to conduct boundary cooling and preserve the integrity of the hull. Water remains the extinguishing agent.

The vessel’s stability is not currently a concern. The salvage team is prioritizing operations on cargo hold number 03, which is estimated to be 80% full of water from initial firefighting efforts.

A formal salvage plan is under development. Monitoring for oil discharge and hazardous substance release continues.

A half-mile safety zone is being maintained around the container ship by the U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Port Police. The temporary flight restrictions are maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Unified Command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, Port of Los Angeles Port Police Department, and a representative of the container ship (the vessel’s Qualified Individual).

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has shifted to a supporting role and is standing by to assist as needed.

Link for the first update: https://www.news.uscg.mil/Press-Releases/Article/4340795/update-unified-command-responds-to-cargo-container-ship-fire-at-port-of-los-ang/

Contact Information

A Joint Information Center has been established and can be reached at 310-732-6479 or OneHenryHudsonFire@gmail.com.

For more updates go to X @USCGSoCal here

Like this: Like Loading...