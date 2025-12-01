LA County to Lay Unclaimed Dead to Rest With Dignity

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and partners invites the community to join in a solemn, non-denominational, interfaith ceremony honoring individuals who passed away without being claimed.

The Ceremony of the Unclaimed Dead will be held at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery, where 2,308 unclaimed decedents will be laid to rest in a single communal grave, presided over by local faith leaders.

The Ceremony of the Unclaimed Dead, a County tradition since 1896, ensures that every person is remembered with dignity and compassion. Local faith leaders will preside over the ceremony, offering prayers and blessings in multiple languages, reflecting the cultural and religious diversity of Los Angeles County.

This annual event offers the public an opportunity to pay their respects and stand in solidarity with our most vulnerable community members.

Event Details:

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 11

Venue: Los Angeles County Cemetery, 3301 E. 1st St, Los Angeles

The ceremony is open to the public with advance registration required for in-person attendance. All attendees must present their registration ticket upon arrival.



Register for In-Person Attendance:

Registration Period: Opens Dec. 1

Online Registration – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-la-county-burial-of-the-unclaimed-dead-tickets-1965582618524?aff=oddtdtcreator

Phone Registration: If unable to register online, call 323-409-6945 for assistance.

Transportation and Parking:

Parking is not permitted on the Los Angeles County Cemetery grounds. Limited parking will be available at Evergreen Cemetery, located adjacent to the ceremony site.

Address: 204 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Entrance: Evergreen Avenue

Exit: 1st Street

Parking Opens: 9:00 AM on the day of the ceremony.

Note: Guests parking at Evergreen Cemetery will need to exit onto 1st Street and walk to the entrance of the Los Angeles County Cemetery.

Virtual Participation:

The ceremony will be LIVE-streamed to ensure broad access for community members, families, and faith leaders who cannot attend in person.

LIVE Stream Ceremony Link : https://www.facebook.com/events/2047672479355461/

About the Ceremony:

Established in 1896, the Ceremony of the Unclaimed Dead honors individuals who passed without next of kin to claim them. In keeping with long-standing County tradition:

Cremated remains are placed in a single communal grave, marked with the year of cremation.

A three-year waiting period precedes burial to allow family members time to claim remains.

The ceremony features interfaith prayers, including the Lord’s Prayer in multiple languages, representing diverse faith practices.

