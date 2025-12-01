Long Beach Port Revamps Sponsorship Policy

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners on Nov. 24 updated guidelines for local nonprofit organizations applying for funds through the Port of Long Beach community sponsorship program, to enhance transparency and simplify the approval process.

The changes set an annual limit on the number of awards per organization and establish rules on which types of organizations can apply. The new policy is scheduled to go into effect for the January call for sponsorship applications. The port’s sponsorships support events and projects centered on the environment, education, social justice, the arts and historic preservation while also informing residents about Port operations and initiatives.

The community sponsorship program application policy updates:

Limit organizations to six sponsorship awards per fiscal year, which runs from October to September.

Prioritize funding for events and organizations serving communities most impacted by Port operations.

Limit fiscal agent fees to a nominal amount of the sponsorship award.

Clarify that like K-12 schools, school-affiliated fundraising organizations, parent teacher organizations and parent teacher associations are not eligible.

Clarify that homeowners associations no longer qualify for sponsorships.

The updated policy can be viewed here.

The Harbor Commission on Monday also awarded $976,000 in sponsorships for 330 community events, the first of three calls for the 2026 fiscal year that began Oct. 1. The port received 375 applications for this round of sponsorships; 43% were first-time event requests.

A list of approved sponsorships can be found here.

The Harbor Commission has approved a $3 million sponsorship budget for fiscal year 2026, with applications accepted in January, May and September.

“The sponsorship program provides us with an opportunity to showcase how the Green Port benefits the community while supporting events and projects that allow our community to grow and thrive,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “We are proud to see how this program continues to flourish while supporting organizations that make Long Beach a better place to live and work.”

The next period to submit online sponsorship applications will be from Thursday, Jan. 1 through 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 30. Applicants are advised to plan well in advance, as decisions are made 60 days after the close of each call, so events in this application period must take place after April 1. This allows time for the review, consideration and recommendation process prior to a decision by the Board of Harbor Commissioners.

Details:www.polb.com/sponsorships.

