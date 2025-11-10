St. Mary Emphasizes Life-Saving Lung Screenings and Advanced Care in Long Beach

LONG BEACH — As November marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center or SMMC is urging its community to prioritize lung health through proactive steps and early detection. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women. SMMC is empowering its neighbors with vital information and access to advanced, hospital-based care.

Lung cancer accounts for more deaths than colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. In California, an estimated 16,000 new cases were diagnosed in 2024 (American Cancer Society – ACS). Often diagnosed at advanced stages, early detection through effective screening is critically important for improving outcomes.

“Lung Cancer Awareness Month is a crucial time to spotlight this devastating disease and emphasize the life-saving power of early detection,” said Dr. Shyam Rao, MD, pulmonologist at SMMC. “While smoking is the primary risk factor, it’s essential to remember that anyone can get lung cancer. We are committed to educating the public about all risks and ensuring our community has access to advanced screening and treatment options.”

SMMC provides personalized lung cancer services in Long Beach, integrating specialty care with a commitment to kindness and clinical excellence, including state-of-the-art low-dose CT (LDCT) scans for eligible high-risk individuals to detect abnormalities early, advanced imaging and biopsy techniques that lead to accurate, timely diagnoses, and multidisciplinary teams with oncologists, pulmonologists, radiologists, and surgeons.

Californians can take proactive steps toward a healthier life, such as understanding your risk by discussing your personal and family history with your primary care physician, considering screening, especially if you meet criteria for high-risk screening, and recognizing symptoms like a persistent cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue.

“Early detection dramatically improves outcomes for lung cancer patients,” emphasized Dr. Rao. SMMC urges people who are aged 50-80 who have risk factors to be proactive with their lung health, engage in conversations with their doctor, and take advantage of the community education and hospital-based resources SMMC offers.”

Details: Visit dignityhealth.org/socal/cancer to learn more about lung cancer, screening, and treatments.

