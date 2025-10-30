Barragán Calls Out GOP for Blocking SNAP, WIC Funding as Shutdown Endangers Millions

At an Oct. 28 press conference at the Toberman Neighborhood Center, Rep Barragán sounded the alarm regarding SNAP food assistance funds running by week’s end, as if a four ring fire alarm bell hadn’t been ringing all along as the Trump regime and the Republican party chose to use the government shutdown as an opportunity to cut SNAP and other parts of the public safety net. Leaders from the Toberman Neighborhood Center and L.A. Regional Food Bank joined the Congresswoman.

“No American should have to worry about whether they can afford their next meal,” said Rep. Barragán. “SNAP benefits, known as CalFresh in California, are not a handout — they’re a lifeline that helps hardworking Americans feed their families.

The congresswoman noted that Democrats will continue to use this moment to speak up, speak out, and share constituents’ stories on how the Republican shutdown is cutting off their access to critical services.

“We will not stand by as Americans are pushed into hunger and extensive health care costs, and furloughs. Republicans have been on vacation for almost a month now — it’s time they get back to work with Democrats and find a solution to reopen the government,” Barragan said.

Toberman Neighborhood Center CEO, Dr. Lupe Rivera, recounted seeing parents skipping meals so their children can eat and seniors stretching what little they have just to survive at the century-old institution..

“When programs like SNAP are delayed or held back, it’s not numbers on a page,” Rivera said. “ It’s families in crisis.”

The nonprofit chief executive expressed deep gratitude to Congresswoman Barragán for standing up for the community and protecting the lifelines that keep food on the table.

“Her leadership reminds us that compassion and action must go hand in hand if we are to truly end hunger,” said Dr. Lupe Rivera, CEO of Toberman Neighborhood Center,” Rivera said.

Just days before 42 million Americans were to lose access to federal SNAP food benefits, Senate Majority Leader John Thune blocked a Democratic bill to fund both SNAP and WIC, lifelines for women and children.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley introduced a similar, but more limited, bill to fund SNAP until the end of the shutdown. However, that bill doesn’t cover WIC, and it does not reimburse states for costs incurred during a funding gap. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would support Hawley’s bill, but Thune refused to bring Hawley’s bill to the floor.

CalFresh

Cash assistance for individuals or families. Call 1-866-613-3777 or visit GetCalFresh.org to apply. Please note that children of undocumented immigrants are eligible to receive CalFresh benefits if they are citizens or legal permanent residents. Parents are encouraged to apply on behalf of their children who qualify. The CalFresh program information is confidential.

Seniors or Older Adult Meals

Call 1-800-510-2020 for meals from LA County and the City of LA.

WIC

Free Food for Moms, Babies, and Children under 5. Call1-888-WIC-WORKS

(1-888-942-9675) to apply.

Free Groceries

Go to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s food pantry locator at lafoodbank.org or call 323-234-3030.

Grab & Go meals for school-aged kids

Call the school district near you for “Grab and Go” meals offered in select schools. Also, download the CAMeals for Kids mobile app (iOS, Android, Microsoft), to find nearby afterschool and Summer Meal Programs sites.

Find Food through 211

Visit 211la.org/food-resources or dial 211 to locate Food resources near you, such as free groceries, student meals, and more.

Wi-Fi Locator Tool

Visit findwifi.lacounty.gov or dial 211 to find Wi-Fi hotspots where you can access the internet at nearby parks, businesses, or other spaces. Additional Food, Income, and COVID-19 Support & Resources Visit 211la.org or call 2-1-1(available 24 hours).

