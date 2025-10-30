Additional 140 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open for 2025 Statewide Special Election

Voters encouraged to take advantage of early voting this weekend and Monday, Nov. 3.

A total of 251 Vote Centers will be open November 1 through Election Day, Nov. 4

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced that 140 additional Vote Centers will open this Saturday, Nov. 1, for the 2025 Statewide Special Election.

All 251 Vote Centers will open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, voter registration, and vote by mail ballot returns. The RR/CC mailed all voters a postcard listing the nearest 11-day and 4-day vote centers to their residence.

A complete list and map of Vote Center locations are available online at LOCATOR.LAVOTE.GOV including optional GPS tracking to identify the location nearest at the time of the query.

Eligible voters who missed the registration deadline can visit any Vote Center, complete a Conditional Voter Registration, and cast a ballot in this election.

Voters can save time at the Vote Center with the Interactive Sample Ballot. This optional tool allows voters to view and mark their selections on a smartphone or computer and instantly transfer their votes to the ballot marking device using their poll pass (QR Code). Voters can learn more at LAVOTE.GOV.

