LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Jocelyn Christine Duncan HarborCity

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Jocelyn Christine Duncan. She is a 34-year-old Black female who was last seen on Dec. 19, at 9:45 a.m., on the 1000 block of Oakhorne Drive in Harbor City.



Ms. Duncan is 5’03” tall, 120lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue pants.

Ms. Duncan has mental health conditions and her family is concerned for her well-being.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or, anonymously, (800-222-8477; http://lacrimestoppers.org

