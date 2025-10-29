California Sues Trump Administration for Illegally Withholding SNAP Food Benefits

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta Oct. 28 announced that California, along with over 20 other states, is suing the Trump administration over the administration’s unlawful refusal to fund SNAP benefits due to the nearly month-long federal government shutdown, despite possessing funds to support SNAP in November.

Under President Trump, the United States Department of Agriculture or USDA is needlessly suspending November SNAP benefits, causing 5.5 million Californians to lose critical access to $1.1 billion in food assistance.

Trump choosing to delay SNAP benefits

The federal government is legally required to make payments to SNAP. Congress appropriated $6 billion to the USDA in SNAP-related contingency funds through September 2026 to continue funding SNAP benefits in instances like the current government shutdown. Instead of helping, the Trump administration chose to suspend November SNAP benefits despite contingency funding in place to help feed American families.



The USDA is selectively choosing what programs to keep open during this shutdown, as it has provided billions in aid for farmers and been able to temporarily fund WIC benefits. Trump is simply choosing not to use this authority to fund SNAP benefits for millions of Americans, including veterans and vulnerable populations, such as children and seniors.

California’s assistance to food-insecure families

While food benefits are delayed for 5.5 million residents, California is stepping up to protect families from hunger by fast-tracking $80 million in state funds to stabilize food bank food distribution and offset delays in federal CalFresh benefits.



Gov. Newsom has also mobilized the California National Guard and California Volunteers on a humanitarian mission to support food banks and Californians by planning, packing, distributing, and delivering meals to families in need throughout the state – similarly to his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the California National Guard preparing meals for distribution at the City of Industry food bank in Los Angeles County.

