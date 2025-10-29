Ports Briefs: McOsker Moves to Protect Union Jobs at POLA and POLB Funding for Facility Improvements Available



McOsker Moves to Protect Union Jobs, Keep Public Funds from Supporting Automation at the Port of LA

LOS ANGELES — Councilmember Tim McOsker introduced a motion Oct. 29 to reaffirm the city’s authority over policymaking at the Port of Los Angeles and to ensure that public investment supports workers and community benefit, not automation or job loss.

The motion calls for a clear framework that prohibits the use of public funds for automation and prevents any cap on cargo at the port. It reinforces the city’s commitment to protecting good union jobs while continuing to advance clean air and sustainability goals.

“For generations, the Port of Los Angeles has been a source of good-paying, family-sustaining union jobs and a leader domestically in environmental progress,” said Councilmember McOsker. “We can continue to lead on clean air and environmental progress without sacrificing the workers who make this Port run. Public dollars should never be used to replace people with machines, and cargo caps that threaten jobs and our competitiveness have no place in our clean energy transition.”

This motion comes on the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s veto of Senate Bill 34 (Richardson), which, at a state-level, aimed to implement similar protections at the San Pedro Bay Port Complex for the environment, workers at the Port, and the local economy.

The motion was referred to the Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee.

Port Funding Available for Facility Improvements

LONG BEACH— Facilities serving children, pregnant women, older adults or chronically ill individuals within a priority zone covering neighborhoods near the Port of Long Beach and areas surrounding the 710 Freeway corridor are invited to apply for funding from the port’s community grants facility improvements program, as part of the port’s efforts to reduce or eliminate environmental impacts of port operations.

Potential applicants can learn more about the funding opportunity and application process during a webinar scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Nov. 13. Applications will close at 11:45 p.m., Feb. 3. Links to the online applications, webinar and program details are available on the Current and Upcoming Grant Opportunities page at polb.com/grantopportunities.

A total of $2.5 million in funding will be available to schools, senior centers, churches, daycare centers and other eligible facilities located in neighborhoods impacted by port operations. Funding will go toward air filtration systems, trees and landscaping, energy efficient lighting, electric vehicles and charging stations and other quality of life improvement projects.

Like this: Like Loading...