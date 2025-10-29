LA County Mobilizes Food Assistance as Federal Government Shutdown Continues

More than 1.5 million children and adults are within days of being cut off from their CalFresh food benefits due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, so LA County and its partners are mobilizing to meet residents’ needs by surging food assistance resources throughout the County.



With the shutdown now stretching into its fourth week, residents who rely on EBT cards to buy groceries will miss benefits starting Nov. 1 unless a resolution is reached. Even if a last-minute deal is struck, benefits will be delayed by the shutdown. LA County and its partners have stepped up to add capacity to the regional system of food banks and support food distributions to meet the need by:

Rapidly funding and signing a $10 million contract with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to significantly expand their food purchasing capacity for November and set up additional pop-up sites and drive-through pantry locations to reach more families. All but $25,000 of this $10 million funding will be used to purchase food to be distributed through an existing network of 940 food pantries across the County.

L.A. Care Health Plan, which provides health care coverage for vulnerable and low-income County residents, has committed up to $5.4 million in nutrition support to fill the immediate needs created by the lapse in funding. The health plan has partnered with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Food Forward® and the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles to distribute grocery gift cards and fresh foods at various distribution sites throughout Los Angeles County and is working with community-based organizations to help with distribution.

Many County departments have also reallocated resources to provide additional support during the shutdown, with the departments of Public Social Services and Children and Family Services each contributing an additional $2 million in support and Parks and Recreation and the Department of Mental Health both setting up temporary food programs to help their clients. (See more details about departmental supports below).

Resources for Residents

More information on assistance for residents impacted by the federal shutdown is below.



Food Assistance



LA County has a network of 940 food pantries in place across the County coordinated by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Food is available now for anyone who needs it and supplies will be increased for the month of November. For food assistance, people can visit their local food pantry or find one near them by visiting https://lafoodbank.org/find-food/pantry-locator/ or calling 2-1-1.



LA County Parks & Recreation has food programs for youth, teens, and seniors. To learn more, visit: www.parks.lacounty.gov/lacounty-parks-food-programs/.



Senior citizens over the age of 60 may be eligible for a free meal at local senior centers. For more information, call 800-510-2020.



WIC: US Department of Agriculture’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program from Women, Infants and Children



All California WIC agencies are currently operational. Government employees who are furloughed/working without pay may qualify for WIC, if they are pregnant or have a child under age 5, and are encouraged to apply and get WIC to help with grocery costs, even if it’s only temporary.



Applying for WIC is simple and can be done 100% by phone. Apply at www.startwic.org or text “APPLY” to 91997.



To find a WIC location, as well as days and hours of operation, visit: https://phfewic.org/en/home/.



Housing Assistance

Residents worried that the shutdown may impact their housing can call 2-1-1, which can provide access to tenant protection and foreclosure prevention services. Information can also be found at www.dcba.lacounty.gov.

Other Assistance

For assistance in other areas, residents can visit: www.211la.org or call 2-1-1.

