Mayor Bass Appoints Jaime Moore As LAFD Fire Chief

LOS ANGELES – Mayor Karen BassOct. 24 announced that following a nationwide search, she has appointed LAFD Deputy Chief Jaime Moore to serve as the next Fire Chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“I am humbled by the trust that Mayor Bass is placing in me with this appointment,” Chief Jaime Moore said. “I love this city – it’s my hometown, and my fellow firefighters are my family. I will always do everything I can to protect L.A. and our firefighters.”

Mayor Bass and Chief Moore will pursue the following priorities:

Preparation for major disasters, including pre-deployment and staffing.

Preparation for coming world events (FIFA World Cup 2026, 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games).

Improving morale and a culture within the department.

Ensuring the department is equipped with essential resources, staffing and support.

Increasing innovation, adoption of technology and use of data.

At the direction of Mayor Bass and under the leadership of interim chief Ronnie Villanueva, LAFD has implemented important changes, including strengthening interagency coordination, upgraded communications technology, enhanced wildfire training and evacuation drills and improved pre-deployment protocols. Now, Chief Moore will review and implement appropriate recommendations from the after-action review report.

Chief Moore is the Deputy Chief of Operations Valley Bureau where he leads more than 1,000 firefighters and civilian personnel across 39 stations. He has been an LAFD firefighter for over 30 years. Moore held executive leadership and operations roles in wildland fires including the Hurst Fire, Kenneth Fire, Archer Fire and 2018 Getty Fire. He also led the department’s Arson and Counter Terrorism Section where he investigated complex cases.

Chief Moore professionalized FireStat LA, the department’s data and performance based management system for citywide fire and emergency management services operations. In 2023, the Federal Emergency Management Agency recognized Moore with the US Fire Administration Outstanding Research Award.

Chief Moore was raised in Los Angeles. His son is an LAFD firefighter. If confirmed by the L.A. city council, he will be the second Latino Chief to lead the department and the first Spanish speaking Fire Chief.

