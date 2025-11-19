City of Carson Earns First Place in California for Digital Innovation

CARSON—The City of Carson has won 1st in California and has been nationally recognized for its exceptional commitment to technology, placing 2nd in the United States among cities its size in the Center for Digital Government (CDG)’s 2025 Digital Cities Survey.

The Center for Digital Government’s annual survey celebrates U.S. cities that are effectively improving government services through smart, innovative technology. The City of Carson ranked #2 among cities with a population between 75,000–124,999, specifically for the city’s swift and complete digital transformation from outdated computer systems to leading-edge digital solutions.

Population of 75,000-124,999

1st City of South Bend, IN

2nd City of Carson, CA

3rd City of North Port, FL

4th City of Avondale, AZ

5th City of Independence, MO

6th City of Westminster, CO

7th City of Lynchburg, VA

7th City of Roanoke, VA

8th Village of Schaumburg, IL

9th City of Thousand Oaks, CA

10th City of Carlsbad, CA

Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes said, “The City of Carson shines bright as the Jewel of the South Bay, and this #2 ranking confirms our commitment to making technology work for everyone. Our promise is to serve all our residents and businesses—young and old—by leveraging technology while maintaining our tight-knit community interactions. With the vision set forth by the City Council, our Executive Team in place, and our finances on solid footing, there is no limit to what we can accomplish as we build a technologically advanced future for Carson.”

In the 2024-25 fiscal year, the City of Carson’s IT & Security (ITS) Department focused on ensuring all residents have fair access to the digital world (digital equity), improving public engagement, and strengthening cybersecurity. The department executed numerous projects to completely modernize the city’s technology backbone and the resident experience. Highlights include launching the Carson 311 app and a new city website with an AI chatbot, which makes it easier for residents to get help 24/7. Crucially, the city also funded and initiated phase one of Carson’s citywide fiber optic network to deliver high-speed internet directly to the community.

Like this: Like Loading...