Solid October Volume at Port of Los Angeles Puts 10 Million Container Unit-Mark Within Reach for 2025

LOS ANGELES— The Port of Los Angeles processed 848,431 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in October, a solid performance given all the trade volatility this year. After 10 months, the port efficiently processed 8,655,489 TEUs, 2% more than last year.

“With six weeks to go, we are within reach of the 10 million container unit-mark for the year,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said at a media briefing. “If we reach that milestone, it would be the third time in our history and something no other Western Hemisphere port has achieved even once. That kind of performance is powered by the skill and dedication of our waterfront workforce along with the terminal operators who keep this port running safely and efficiently every day.”

Seroka expects cargo to soften in November and December compared to last year, when shippers were already bringing in cargo ahead of schedule as a hedge against tariffs. Today, retail and manufacturing inventories are well-stocked, so there’s less need for replenishment.

Joining Seroka for the briefing was Jennifer Barrera, President and CEO of the California Chamber of Commerce. Barrera discussed the impact of tariffs, the state’s business climate and regulatory reform efforts.

October 2025 loaded imports came in at 429,283 TEUs, 7% less than last year. Loaded exports landed at 123,768 TEUs, 1% more than 2024. The port handled 295,380 empty container units, 8% less than last year.

