Shoemaker Bridge Ramps Demolition Meeting Set for Dec. 2

The Port of Long Beach will host a public outreach kickoff meeting Dec. 2 to inform the public and solicit feedback about a planned project next year that will demolish the ramps connecting the Shoemaker Bridge to the North Harbor area.

Requests for translation must be received by Nov. 25. Contact Veronica Morales at 562-283-7722 or veronica.morales@polb.com for translation or assistance registering for the event. Comuníquese con Veronica Morales al 562-283-7722 o veronica.morales@polb.com antes del martes 25 de noviembre para obtener servicios de interpretación o asistencia con el registro.

In 2026, the Port of Long Beach plans to demolish ramps between the Shoemaker Bridge and the port as part of construction of the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility. The Pier B program will help to accommodate the expected growth of cargo volume, while taking trucks off the road and improving the environment.

The planned demolition work will remove the 9th and 10th Street on and off-ramps crossing over the 710 Freeway. Currently, as scheduled, the ramps will be permanently closed in spring 2026. The ramps are not heavily used and sufficient alternate routes are available in the area, including Willow Street, Pacific Coast Highway, Anaheim Street, Ocean Boulevard and the Queensway Bridge. Motorists will still be able to access the Shoemaker Bridge from West Seventh Street, West Third Street, West Ocean Boulevard and West Shoreline Drive, east of the Los Angeles River.

Work will require three temporary weekend closures in summer 2026: first, the northbound 710, then the Shoemaker Bridge, and finally the southbound 710. Dates have not been set.

View a fact sheet about the planned Shoemaker Bridge ramp demolition project.

In a separate project, the City of Long Beach separately plans to replace the Shoemaker Bridge. Learn more about that project here.

Time: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Dec. 2

Details: RSVP at www.polb.com/shoemaker.

Venue: Port of Long Beach Maintenance Facility, 725 Harbor Plaza, Long Beach

