LA County Sets New Strategy to End Veteran Homelessness

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Nov. 19 approved a motion to establish a unified countywide framework to end veteran homelessness in Los Angeles County, expanding the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ (MVA) role in coordinating veteran housing and support services.

“I think it is a collective sin that people feel — that those who put their lives on the line for us now find themselves sleeping on our streets,” said Supervisor Hahn. “The good news is veteran homelessness is an area where we’ve made progress. Now, I believe ending veteran homelessness is within our reach – and it is my goal that with this new framework we can break down the bureaucratic barriers that have made it too hard for veterans to get the help they need and ensure the entire county system and our partners in the State and the VA are finally rowing in the same direction.”

The motion builds on work launched in early 2023, when the board declared a local emergency on homelessness and instructed MVA and the chief executive office (CEO) to identify barriers that limit the county’s ability to effectively serve veterans.

According to the most recently published estimates, 3,050 veterans are experiencing homelessness — a notable improvement from recent years. Despite this progress, coordination with state and federal partners, including CalVet and the VA, confirmed that significant barriers persist, including fragmented service delivery, uncoordinated entry points, inconsistent eligibility requirements, and documentation challenges that slow or block access to housing. The motion aims directly at these gaps, creating a stronger, more coordinated system designed to remove these obstacles and accelerate progress.

These issues affect all veterans but fall most heavily on Black and Latino veterans in high-need communities such as Compton, Inglewood, and South Gate–East Los Angeles, where higher unemployment, elevated poverty and disability rates, and limited access to VA health services compound these challenges.

Early Collaboration Shows Strong Momentum

To improve coordination and access, the One Team initiative aligns outreach workers, housing navigators, and case managers across systems. Since the pilot launched, the county has seen measurable progress:

Permanent housing placements increased 43%

Veteran homelessness decreased 22.9%, from 3,878 in 2023 to 2,991 in 2024

New statewide funding through Proposition 1 and Mental Health Services Act reforms, along with support from Measure A, further strengthens the county’s capacity to serve veterans.

By aligning county, state, and federal partners under a unified framework, the motion is designed to reduce delays, expand access to services, strengthen retention in housing, and increase economic and workforce opportunities. The countywide framework will return to the board within 180 days, with supplemental reports due at 120 days.

Resources for veterans experiencing homelessness can call 310-268-3350 (Monday–Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for same-day housing assistance, or 211 for after-hours support.

Details: va.gov/greater-los-angeles-health-care/health-services/homeless-veteran-care

