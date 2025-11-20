Environmental Justice Advisory Committee: Public Meeting, Dec.10

The Department of Pesticide Regulation or DPR is hosting a public meeting for the Environmental Justice Advisory Committee or EJAC, established by Assembly Bill (AB) 652. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting is being held in-person in Sacramento and remote via Zoom. A live webcast of the meeting will be available for viewing.

Time: 3 to 7 p.m., Dec.10,

In-person participation: 3077 Fite Circle, Suite 100. Sacramento, CA 95827

Online participation via Zoom Webinar: Register

Webinar ID: 814 5386 9680

Passcode: 507059

Phone Number: (888) 475-4499 US Toll-free

Members of the public may join remotely via the Zoom link or at the address listed above. To the extent that Zoom requires members of the public to enter a name or other information as a condition of attending the meeting, members of the public may enter pseudonyms or other anonymous information.

View-only: English Webcast Link: https://video.calepa.ca.gov/#/player/3551

Spanish Webcast Link: https://video.calepa.ca.gov/#/player/3557

To only watch the meeting and not provide verbal comments, please view via the webcast.

Materials:

Meeting materials will be posted as they become available.

If you have questions, comments, require additional information, or otherwise, email EJACinfo@cdpr.ca.gov, no later than ten (10) business days before the meeting.

Language Services

This meeting will be offered in English and Spanish. To request translation of a written document, interpretation services for the meeting, or sign language services, please email LanguageAccess@cdpr.ca.gov as soon as possible and no later than ten (10) business days before the meeting.

Contact DPR to request information in your language: LanguageAccess@cdpr.ca.gov .

Accessibility

Users of a Telecommunications Device for the Deaf (TDD) may contact the California Relay Service at (800) 735-2929 or the teletype (TTY) voice line at (800) 735-2922. To request reasonable accommodation to participate in the meeting, please call 916-322-4553 at least ten (10) business days prior to the meeting. Learn more about accessibility within Zoom at www.zoom.com/en/accessibility.

