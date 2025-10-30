City of Carson’s St. Philomena School Wins 2025 Red Ribbon Poster Contest

CARSON — As Red Ribbon Week comes to a close, the City of Carson Public Information Office announced St. Philomena School was the Grand Prize Winner of the 2025 Red Ribbon Poster Contest for Carson-area schools, grades K-8 on the morning of Oct. 28. Red Ribbon Week encourages a drug-free life within the community.

St. Philomena’s creative and impactful poster earned them a spirited rally day celebration at their school, hosted by the City of Carson. During the rally, the school was presented with a special award.

“The creativity and commitment to a drug-free message shown by all of the students was truly inspiring,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. “Congratulations to St. Philomena for their outstanding work. Events like this engage our youth and teach them to make better choices today that they can build on in the future. Carson’s future shines bright because of our youth.”

To further support the Red Ribbon campaign this year, the City of Carson encouraged all residents to wear red throughout the week. In addition, the city distributed Red Ribbon Week-themed coloring books to its Early Childhood Program and Kids Clubs (after-school programs at local parks) reinforcing the importance of making healthy, drug-free choices.

The City of Carson partners annually with the Carson Initiative for Substance Abuse Awareness and Prevention (CISAAP) to promote a healthier, safer, and drug-free community. Through this collaborative effort, the City and CISAAP work together to provide educational programs, prevention campaigns, and community events that raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse.

